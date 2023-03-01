MP Budget 2023 Live: ₹1.02 lakh crore allocated for women
Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tabled the last budget for the current assembly term today
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state's first paperless budget on Wednesday, with the focus likely on populist schemes ahead of the assembly election scheduled for year-end.
The budget session of the assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state is progressing because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development. As per the economic survey report, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06%, currently to be at to be ₹13,22,821 crore.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:58 AM
MP's GDP has grown by 16.43%: FM Devda
As per advance estimates, the state's GDP has grown by 16.43%, says finance minister Jagdish Devda.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:56 AM
₹459 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana
₹459 crore has been allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana in 2023-24.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:55 AM
₹1,766 crore paid to 33 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana
₹1,766 crore has been paid to about 33 lakh registered beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:52 AM
₹1.02 crore allocated for women in budget 2023-24
Finance minister Jagdish Devda announced that the government has allocated ₹1.02 crore for women in the budget.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:42 AM
₹929 crore allocated for Ladli Lakshmi Yojana
A provision of ₹929 crores is proposed for the financial year 2023-24 for the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:41 AM
Our government is with women throughout their life span: FM Devda
Our government is with women throughout their life span. Arrangement of nutrition on mother's womb, financial assistance on delivery, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana on the birth of a girl child, Anganwadis, education, books, uniforms are being given for the overall development of the infants, Syas FM Devda.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:39 AM
Government intends to make women financially independent
The intention of the government is that women should come in the role of leadership in the family, Devdra in his budget speech said.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:32 AM
Over 44 lakh girls benefitted under Ladli Laxmi Yojana
Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, more than 44 lakh girls of the state have been benefited: FM Devda
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:30 AM
Opposition creating ruckus amid budget speech
Opposition creating ruckus amid the budget speech.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:25 AM
The per capita income has increased 3.5 times to ₹1,40,585: FM
The contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the country's gross domestic product has increased from 3.6% to 4.8% . The per capita income has increased three and a half times to ₹1,40,585 in 2022-23 from ₹30,497 in 2011-12.: Finance Minister
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:19 AM
Watch: MP finance minister presents budget in the assembly
Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda presents the annual udget in the house.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:15 AM
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on budget
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:13 AM
CM Shivraj Chouhan on MP economic survey
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 11:13 AM
Congress protest outside the assembly over LPG price hike
Congress MLAs protest against the state government outside the State Assembly over the hike in the price of LPG cylinders, reports ANI.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:51 AM
This is a 'Budget of Development': Jagdish Devda
The state is developing under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today's budget will benefit the public & will cover all sections of society. This is a 'Budget of Development'. The budget is under the PM's vision 'Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas', says Jagdish Devda, Finance Minister.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:50 AM
MLAs will get tablets to access the budget
Only one copy of the budget would be tabled in the House and all the MLAs would be provided with tablets to see the budget.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:47 AM
Cabinet meeting held before the budget
Before the budget, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:45 AM
Budget will be tabled at 11am
Finance Minister Jagdish Deora will present the budget in Madhya Pradesh assembly at 11 am today.
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:40 AM
It would be an ‘Adarsh budget’: Finance minister Devda
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:37 AM
MP budget session begins, Guv says govt committed to making state ‘self-reliant’
The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant. Read more
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:33 AM
Shivraj Chouhan's government to present the first e-budget
The Madhya Pradesh government would be presenting the annual budget electronically for the first time. Read more