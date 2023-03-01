Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP Budget 2023 Live: 1.02 lakh crore allocated for women
Live

MP Budget 2023 Live: 1.02 lakh crore allocated for women

bhopal news
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tabled the last budget for the current assembly term today

MP Budget 2023: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.
MP Budget 2023: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state's first paperless budget on Wednesday, with the focus likely on populist schemes ahead of the assembly election scheduled for year-end.

The budget session of the assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state is progressing because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development. As per the economic survey report, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06%, currently to be at to be 13,22,821 crore.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    MP's GDP has grown by 16.43%: FM Devda

    As per advance estimates, the state's GDP has grown by 16.43%, says finance minister Jagdish Devda. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    459 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana

    459 crore has been allocated for Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana in 2023-24.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    1,766 crore paid to 33 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana

    1,766 crore has been paid to about 33 lakh registered beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    1.02 crore allocated for women in budget 2023-24

    Finance minister Jagdish Devda announced that the government has allocated 1.02 crore for women in the budget. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    929 crore allocated for Ladli Lakshmi Yojana

    A provision of 929 crores is proposed for the financial year 2023-24 for the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Our government is with women throughout their life span: FM Devda

    Our government is with women throughout their life span. Arrangement of nutrition on mother's womb, financial assistance on delivery, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana on the birth of a girl child, Anganwadis, education, books, uniforms are being given for the overall development of the infants, Syas FM Devda.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Government intends to make women financially independent

    The intention of the government is that women should come in the role of leadership in the family, Devdra in his budget speech said.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Over 44 lakh girls benefitted under Ladli Laxmi Yojana

    Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, more than 44 lakh girls of the state have been benefited: FM Devda

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    Opposition creating ruckus amid budget speech

    Opposition creating ruckus amid the budget speech.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    The per capita income has increased 3.5 times to 1,40,585: FM

    The contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the country's gross domestic product has increased from 3.6% to 4.8% . The per capita income has increased three and a half times to 1,40,585 in 2022-23 from 30,497 in 2011-12.: Finance Minister 

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Watch: MP finance minister presents budget in the assembly

    Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda presents the annual udget in the house.

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on budget

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    CM Shivraj Chouhan on MP economic survey

  • Mar 01, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Congress protest outside the assembly over LPG price hike

    (ANI)
    (ANI)

    Congress MLAs protest against the state government outside the State Assembly over the hike in the price of LPG cylinders, reports ANI. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    This is a 'Budget of Development': Jagdish Devda

    The state is developing under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today's budget will benefit the public & will cover all sections of society. This is a 'Budget of Development'. The budget is under the PM's vision 'Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas', says Jagdish Devda, Finance Minister.

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    MLAs will get tablets to access the budget

    Only one copy of the budget would be tabled in the House and all the MLAs would be provided with tablets to see the budget.

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Cabinet meeting held before the budget

    A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan. (Twitter)
    A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan. (Twitter)

    Before the budget, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    Budget will be tabled at 11am

    Finance Minister Jagdish Deora will present the budget in Madhya Pradesh assembly at 11 am today.

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    It would be an ‘Adarsh budget’: Finance minister Devda

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    MP budget session begins, Guv says govt committed to making state ‘self-reliant’

    The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant. Read more

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Shivraj Chouhan's government to present the first e-budget

    The Madhya Pradesh government would be presenting the annual budget electronically for the first time. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

MP Budget 2023 Live: 1.02 lakh crore allocated for women

bhopal news
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tabled the last budget for the current assembly term today

MP Budget 2023: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Two brothers allegedly shot dead over land dispute in MP: Police

bhopal news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:39 AM IST

The two brothers, residents of Hinauta Ghat village, were standing outside when four persons shot them

A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered. (Representative file image)
ByAnupam Pateriya
Close Story

MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh records 16.4% growth

bhopal news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:16 AM IST

The chief minister said, in 2022, the state’s gross domestic product has increased from ₹71,594 crore to ₹13,22,000 crore

BJP-led state government will present e-budget on Wednesday in the state assembly. (Twitter)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

MP budget session begins, Guv says govt committed to making state ‘self-reliant’

bhopal news
Published on Feb 27, 2023 03:19 PM IST

The highlight of the session, which is likely to be the last as Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year, would be the tabling of a "paperless Budget" on March 1.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses the House on the first day of Budget Session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, in Bhopal.(PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

MP: Teacher held for obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram

bhopal news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Representational image.
PTI |
Close Story

14 killed in road accident in MP’s Sidhi; CM announces 10 lakh ex-gratia

bhopal news
Updated on Feb 25, 2023 04:37 PM IST

According to the police, union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest in the program organised on the occasion of Shabri Jayanti in Satna

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Rewa Medical College to meet the injured (Twitter/@DDNewslive)
ByShruti Tomar/Amit Singh
Close Story

Madhya Pradesh CM slams Kamal Nath for 'Madira Pradesh' liquor jibe

bhopal news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 08:33 PM IST

Speaking in his home turf Chhindwara on Wednesday, Nath said, "When we say we are from MP, we are told we are from Madira Pradesh.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath does not have any connect to the soil. (HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Close Story

NIA team detains two illegal weapon suppliers from Ujjain; releases them later

bhopal news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Yogesh Bhati and Rajpal Chandravat are allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were released on bail from Tihar jail recently

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

FIR against Dhirendra Shastri’s brother for threatening Dalit family in MP: Cops

bhopal news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma said Kallu Ahirawar initially applied for the marriage of his daughter at Bageshwar Dham’s mass marriage programme but later decided to solemnise the marriage at home

The Chhatarpur police filed a FIR against Dhirendra Shastri’s brother (Twitter/KashifKakvi)
ByAnupam Pateriya
Close Story

Ex-student out on bail for attacking her, sets college principal on fire

bhopal news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Police superintendent (Indore rural) BS Virde said that Ashutosh Shrivastava, the attacker who also suffered 20% burn injuries, has been arrested

Shrivastava has been booked for attempt to murder. (HT PHOTO)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

Kamal Nath to be Congress’s CM face in Madhya Pradesh polls: Digvijaya Singh

bhopal news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 10:53 PM IST

This was the first time that Digvijaya Singh has named Kamal Nath as the party’s presumptive chief minister in the 2023 state elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur district on November 22, 2022. (PTI File Photo/INC)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Husband shot during fight between two wives in MP's Bhopal

bhopal news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:20 PM IST

According to police, the incident happened when the man's first wife Anjum, along with her son and a few others reached his house, and got into an argument with the man's second wife.

Representational image.
ANI |
Close Story

Liquor consumption at shops to be banned in Madhya Pradesh from April 1

bhopal news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the state government has been working to discourage the sale of liquor and that no alcohol shop has been opened since 2010

Home minister Narottam Mishra. (Twitter)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

MP man shot at during scuffle between two wives in Bhopal

bhopal news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 09:04 AM IST

According to police, the incident happened when the man's first wife Anjum, along with her son and a few others reached his house, and got into an argument with the man's second wife.

Members of Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs had reportedly indulged in a violent scuffle late on Wednesday and gunshots were also reported. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ANI |
Close Story

MP: Over 100 booked after stones pelted amid dispute over Shivratri pooja

bhopal news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:12 PM IST

In the first incident reported in Chhapra village of Sanawad tehsil, a group of women belonging to the SC were allegedly stopped and misbehaved with by the Gurjar community.

(Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out