MP Budget 2023 Live: 1.02 lakh crore allocated for women

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state's first paperless budget on Wednesday, with the focus likely on populist schemes ahead of the assembly election scheduled for year-end.

The budget session of the assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state is progressing because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development. As per the economic survey report, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06%, currently to be at to be ₹13,22,821 crore.