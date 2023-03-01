Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Shivraj Chouhan's government to present the first e-budget

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state's first paperless budget on Wednesday, with the focus likely on populist schemes ahead of the assembly election scheduled for year-end.

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023: Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses the House on the first day of Budget Session of Assembly in Bhopal.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The budget session of the assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the opening session, Governor Patel said, "My government is committed to the hilt to achieve the goal of a self-reliant MP. The Global Investors Summit 2023 (held in Indore last month) was a milestone. Investment proposals to the tune of ₹15.42 lakh crore came in, which speaks volumes of the investors' unwavering faith in the state government's industrial policy and work culture."

The budget is expected to include surplus funds for Ladli Behna Yojna, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship scheme, under which non-Income-Tax payee women will be given ₹1,000 monthly aid. The scheme will be rolled out from March 5 in the state, reported news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state is progressing because of fiscal discipline and inclusive development. As per the economic survey report, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 7.06%, currently to be at to be ₹13,22,821 crore.

"There is progress in every field in Madhya Pradesh from economic and financial point of view. Revenue collection has also increased. Capital expenditure has also increased. The industrial growth rate of the state has also increased," he said.

Chouhan said that the economic growth rate of the state was 16.43% in 2022-23, which was 18.02% in 2012-22. In 2022-23, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be ₹1,40,583, while in the year 2011-12, it was ₹38,497.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)