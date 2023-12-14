Madhya Pradesh CM's first order: Ban meat sale in the open

Madhya Pradesh's newly appointed chief minister Mohan Yadav announced a ban on the open sale of meat and eggs after his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav during his first cabinet meeting, in Bhopal, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

“After the implementation of food safety rules, guidelines have been issued by the Government of India on the sale of meat and fish in the open. They will be strictly followed,” MP CM Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

Chief minister Yadav said that a campaign involving the food department, police, and local urban bodies will be launched to enforce the ban on the open sale of meat and fish from December 15 to 31.

Holding his first cabinet meeting after taking the oath of office, CM Yadav also issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

Each district will establish a flying squad to monitor sound levels from loudspeakers and DJ systems in religious places.

Additionally, the cabinet decided to upgrade at least one government college in each district to a 'PM College of Excellence,' equipped with modern facilities such as smart class seminar halls and hostels, said the chief minister. To combat crime, Yadav instructed police officials to ensure that individuals committing fresh offences while on bail have their bail revoked, and jailed.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to BJP new pick Mohan Yadav at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Wednesday. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was sworn in as the Assembly Speaker.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, union minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and other BJP and allied parties state CMs, among others, were present at the venue.

