3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'

In an incident that has prompted strict action from the state government, three policemen were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday as some bike-borne poachers opened fire at them. Shortly after, a high-level meeting was called by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he removed a top cop in Guna, about 210 km from the state capital Bhopal. He has also announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for their families.

Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set a historical example”. “Our police personnel were martyred while tracing poachers in Guna. Such action will be taken against the criminals that will set an example in history. The perpetrators have almost been identified. The probe is going on. Police force has been sent. Criminals will not escape at any cost,” he told news agency ANI.

“We won’t let their sacrifice go in vain. Their families will be given ₹1 crore, and one member of the family will be given a government job,” he said. “We will pay them last respects. Also, we have removed the Gwalior IG because of the delay in reaching the site after the incident,” the chief minister stressed.

Posting a video statement on Twitter, the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said, “In the Aaron Police station of Guna district, police received a tip-off about the presence of seven-eight miscreants who were on motorcycles. After the police surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three police personnel were killed.”

Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incident, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh home minister assured strict action against the miscreants. "The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take strict action against the criminals which will set an example," Mishra tweeted.

Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, home minister Mishra and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) among others.

