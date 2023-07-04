Invoke NSA against accused urinating in viral video: Shivraj Chouhan

BHOPAL/REWA: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told the Siddhi district police to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the man who is allegedly seen in a viral video urinating on a tribal man, police said.

The Sidhi police booked Pravesh Shukla under multiple provisions after a video of the incident emerged (PTI/Videograb)

“I have asked Sidhi administration to take tough action against the accused and invoke National Security Act (NSA) against him,” Chouhan told reporters after the video went viral on social media. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

The Congress alleged that the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the incident exposed how the party viewed tribals.

Kedarnath Shukla, however, rebutted this claim, saying that he knew Pravesh Shukla as a local resident but insisted that Pravesh had never been his representative or a part of the BJP.

Police said the offensive incident took place nine days ago but came to light only after a video emerged on social media. In the video, the tribal man is seen sitting in the Kubari market of Sidhi district when Pravesh Shukla started abusing him. Later, he started urinating on him in an inebriated state.

Sidhi superintendent of police Ravindra Verma said, “The FIR has been registered against him under section 294 (using obscene language), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under relevant sections of SC/ST Act.”

MP Congress president Kamal Nath said such a heinous act with a tribal youth has no place in a civilized society. “Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. I demand to give strict punishment to the accused,” he said.