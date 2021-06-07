Madhya Pradesh extends ban on bus operations from 4 states till June 15

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday extended a ban on operation of bus services to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

The order to extend the ban, which was to end on Monday, was issued by additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, he added.

The ban includes vehicles with all-India tourist permits, the official said quoting the order.