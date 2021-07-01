Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh man called his village ‘mini-Pakistan’ on Facebook, arrested: Cop
Madhya Pradesh man called his village ‘mini-Pakistan’ on Facebook, arrested: Cop

Rewa district police chief Rakesh Kumar Singh said the other villagers are being warned not to indulge in such activities and stay out of trouble
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The Rewa police has seized the passport of the man arrested for referring to his village as a “mini Pakistan” and sought cancellation of the travel document (PTI File Photo/Representative Image)

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh man who referred to his village as a ‘mini Pakistan’ has been arrested in Rewa district, 500 km from state capital Bhopal, police said. Abrar Khan, 32, posted his photograph on his Facebook account with a caption, “See Amreti - a Mini Pakistan”. Rewa district’s superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

Singh said Khan told the police during his questioning that “it was a casual remark” as neighbouring villages used to taunt his Muslim-dominated village as “a mini Pakistan”. Khan has been arrested under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act,

“We are also investigating the details of those who liked his post. We will issue a warning to villagers not to indulge in such activities,” the district police chief said.

Abrar Khan reportedly told the police that he worked in an oilfield in Oman and returned to his village during the lockdown a few months earlier. Singh said the police has seized his passport and asked the passport office to cancel the travel document.

Rakesh Kumar Singh said the district’s cyber cell is investigating the case and verifying his credentials. “We will also check what exactly he used to do in Oman and who helped him find the job in Oman,” he added.

