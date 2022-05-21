Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed for not showing Aadhar card, found dead
BHOPAL: A man was found dead after he was beaten up brutally for not showing his Aadhar Card Madhya Pradesh’s in Neemuch district, police said on Saturday.
The deceased Bhanwarlal Jain, 60, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam, was found dead in Manasa on Friday.
A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which Manasa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator’s husband Dinesh Kushwaha was allegedly seen beating Jain and asking for his Aadhar card. In the video, Kushwaha was allegedly seen asking was he a Muslim. HT could not verify the video independently.
After the video went viral on social media, police swung into action on Saturday and registered an FIR under sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 302 (murder) of IPC.
Manasa police station in-charge KL Dangi said, “Bhanwarlal Jain had gone to Chittorgarh on May 18 with his family. He later went missing. On Friday, he was found dead in Manasa of Neemuch district. Later, the video went viral on social media. “
We are examining the video. Strict action will also be taken against the person who made the video with the accused in the case. The accused Dinesh Kushwaha is absconding after the incident, said the police officer.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders attacked the BJP-led state government.
Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said, “In MP, there is no law and order and a man was beaten to death just for not showing Aadhar card. After Muslim, Dalit and Tribal, Jain was attacked. In MP, nobody is safe. Home minister should say something.”
BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee said, “It is a very tragic incident and fair inquiry should be conducted into the matter.”
