Madhya Pradesh municipal election result 2022: Check winners' list here

The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a mayor's post in Singrauli. This is the first time that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contested civic elections in Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara and is currently leading from Jabalpur and Gwalior. From Bhopal and Indore, the BJP has maintained its lead.

Also read | MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state

In the first-phase elections, voting was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads, the counting for which began at 9 am on Sunday. Mayoral polls in the first phase were held in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

Here's the full list of winners:

S.No Civic bodies Winner Party 1. Ujjain Mukesh Tatwal BJP 2. Burhanpur Madhuri Patel BJP 3. Satna Yogesh Tamrakar BJP 4. Khandwa Amrita Yadav BJP 5. Sagar Sangeets Tiwari BJP 6. Singrauli Rani Agrawal AAP 7. Chhindwara Vikram Ahake Congress 8. Jabalpur 9. Gwalior 10. Indore 11. Bhopal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list will be updated after the results for the remaining seats are declared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail