Madhya Pradesh municipal election result 2022: Check winners' list here
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a mayor's post in Singrauli. This is the first time that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contested civic elections in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara and is currently leading from Jabalpur and Gwalior. From Bhopal and Indore, the BJP has maintained its lead.
In the first-phase elections, voting was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads, the counting for which began at 9 am on Sunday. Mayoral polls in the first phase were held in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.
Here's the full list of winners:
|S.No
|Civic bodies
|Winner
|Party
|1.
|Ujjain
|Mukesh Tatwal
|BJP
|2.
|Burhanpur
|Madhuri Patel
|BJP
|3.
|Satna
|Yogesh Tamrakar
|BJP
|4.
|Khandwa
|Amrita Yadav
|BJP
|5.
|Sagar
|Sangeets Tiwari
|BJP
|6.
|Singrauli
|Rani Agrawal
|AAP
|7.
|Chhindwara
|Vikram Ahake
|Congress
|8.
|Jabalpur
|9.
|Gwalior
|10.
|Indore
|11.
|Bhopal
The list will be updated after the results for the remaining seats are declared.