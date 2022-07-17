Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 live updates: Counting of votes underway

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh has begun on Sunday. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.

Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.

The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 18.