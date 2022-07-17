Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 live updates: Counting of votes underway
Live

Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 live updates: Counting of votes underway

  • MP Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in the first phase of polls started at 9am today. A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the 11 mayoral posts.
Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 (File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh has begun on Sunday. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.

Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.

The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 18.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Counting of votes underway in Indore

    The counting of votes is underway in Indore amid stringent security arrangements. 

  • Jul 17, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh polls: Security measures tightened

    Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure that the counting of votes concludes smoothly, says Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar.

  • Jul 17, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    Congress arranges chopper for Nath for counting day

    The Congress in Madhya Pradesh said it had set up a special control room for Sunday's announcement of poll results in 11 municipal corporations and had also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath to rush to any city from where irregularities are reported.

  • Jul 17, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Counting of votes underway

    Counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh started at 9am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh civic polls
elections

MP Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

  • MP Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in the first phase of polls started at 9am today. A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the 11 mayoral posts.
Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 (File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

AIMIM backs MVA Rajya Sabha candidates in Maharashtra: ‘Laid certain conditions’

  • Every vote has become crucial after BJP decided to field its third candidate in the election.
AIMIM will be voting for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)
AIMIM will be voting for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
himachal pradesh assembly election

BJP scared of AAP, announcing sops in Himachal: Arvind Kejriwal

All the problem Himachal Pradesh faces today was due to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he sought one chance from the people of Himachal to set things right.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public rally in Chambi in Kangra district of Himachal on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public rally in Chambi in Kangra district of Himachal on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
Close Story
himachal pradesh assembly election

Kejriwal's big claim on BJP's gameplan for Himachal, Gujarat polls

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said all ‘good people’ in BJP and Congress must leave their parties to join AAP in Himachal Pradesh.
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday.(Twitter/ANI)
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
elections

Bypoll results 2022: TMC sweeps Bengal, Cong wins two, RJD claims Bihar seat

Bypoll results 2022: Among the seats which went to polls include Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge assembly seat in Bengal, Bochahan in Bihar, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra and Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh.
TMC supporters celebrate after their candidate Babul Supriyo won Ballygunge Assembly by-polls in Kolkata,(PTI)
TMC supporters celebrate after their candidate Babul Supriyo won Ballygunge Assembly by-polls in Kolkata,(PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
elections

Bypoll results 2022: Here's the full list of winners

  • Bypoll results 2022: Bypolls were conducted in four assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat across Bihar, Chhattishgarh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee with party candidate Babul Supriyo wave to the supporters during an election campaign for the upcoming Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee with party candidate Babul Supriyo wave to the supporters during an election campaign for the upcoming Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

'Public's verdict accepted': BJP's Agnimitra Paul after loss to Shatrughan Sinha

  • Agnimitra Paul urged police, local officials and the election commission to keep a check on post-poll violence in the state.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (ANI)
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (ANI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
elections

Shatrughan Sinha: From Atal-Advani's star campaigner to a member of Didi's army

Shatrughan Sinha served as minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A critic of PM Modi, he joined the Congress in 2019 after being denied BJP ticket from Patna Sahib. 
Bollywood actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha.(PTI)
Bollywood actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
india news

Lalu Yadav's RJD claims big win in Bihar bypoll, predicts Tejashwi Yadav as CM

  • The bypoll for the Bochachan seat was required after the death of Paswan's father Musafir Paswan, who won the seat on the Vikassheel Insaan Party's ticket.
Lalu Yadav's RJD claims big win in Bihar bypoll, predicts Tejashwi Yadav as CM (PTI Photo)&nbsp;(PTI)
Lalu Yadav's RJD claims big win in Bihar bypoll, predicts Tejashwi Yadav as CM (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
elections

Babul Supriyo confident of winning as TMC makes early gains in by-polls

  • As per the latest trend, Shatrughan Sinha is leading by nearly 9,000 votes in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat while Babul Supriyo is leading by more than 4,600 votes in the Ballygunge assembly constituency.
Kolkata: TMC candidate Babul Supriyo during his election campaign for the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Kolkata: TMC candidate Babul Supriyo during his election campaign for the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
india news

By-poll results 2022 highlights: TMC sweeps Bengal, Cong wins in Chh'garh, Maha

  • By-poll results 2022 highlights: In a massive victory, the Trinamool Congress has swept the by-elections in Bengal from the Asansol lok sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly seat. The Congress swept Maharashtra's Kolhapur North, while the RJD claimed Bihar win.
TMC leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha waves towards supporters as he arrives at the party office after winning Asansol parliamentary constituency by-elections, in Asansol, Saturday.(PTI)
TMC leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha waves towards supporters as he arrives at the party office after winning Asansol parliamentary constituency by-elections, in Asansol, Saturday.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
elections

UP MLC Election Result 2022: BJP whitewashes by winning 33 of 36 seats

  • UP MLC Election Result 2022 highlights: The counting of votes is currently underway. BJP is looking for a clean sweep in the legislative council elections, with already nine seats won unopposed.
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
uttarakhand assembly election

Congress leader whose ‘Muslim university’ claim powered BJP campaign expelled

BJP leaders repeatedly cited Congress leader Aqeel Ahmed’s claim about a ‘Muslim university’ through the Uttarakhand election campaign, stressing that Congress wants to set up the university in the land of Gods.
Congress leader Aqeel Ahmed’s claim was the centrepiece of the BJP’s sharp offensive against the Congress in Uttarakhand that contributed to its victory (PTI File Photo)
Congress leader Aqeel Ahmed’s claim was the centrepiece of the BJP’s sharp offensive against the Congress in Uttarakhand that contributed to its victory (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
goa assembly election

In message to Goa's Sawant after oath, PM recalls 'pro-people work' in 10 years

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Goa, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the newly sworn-in Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on March 28, 2022.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the newly sworn-in Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji on March 28, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Who is Ritu Khanduri? The first woman speaker of Uttarakhand assembly

  • Daughter of former chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri won the 2022 assembly elections by defeating Congress' Surendra Singh Negi from the Kotdwar seat by a margin of 3,687 votes.
BJP's Ritu Khanduri is the first woman speaker of Uttarakhand assembly. (Twitter/Ritu Khanduri Bhushan)
BJP's Ritu Khanduri is the first woman speaker of Uttarakhand assembly. (Twitter/Ritu Khanduri Bhushan)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out