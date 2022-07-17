Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 1 result 2022 live updates: Counting of votes underway
- MP Municipal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in the first phase of polls started at 9am today. A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the 11 mayoral posts.
Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh has begun on Sunday. The elections in the first phase were held on July 6 for 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded.
Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.
The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 18.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 17, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Counting of votes underway in Indore
The counting of votes is underway in Indore amid stringent security arrangements.
-
Jul 17, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh polls: Security measures tightened
Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure that the counting of votes concludes smoothly, says Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar.
-
Jul 17, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Congress arranges chopper for Nath for counting day
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh said it had set up a special control room for Sunday's announcement of poll results in 11 municipal corporations and had also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath to rush to any city from where irregularities are reported.
-
Jul 17, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Counting of votes underway
Counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh started at 9am.
