MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported.
Shakira Bilal won the election from Ward No.14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation (KMC) by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes.
Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima.
MP Municipal elections counting LIVE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a public meeting in Khandwa to campaign for the party candidates for the polls held earlier this month. Owaisi had also held public meetings in the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore and Jabalpur seeking votes in favour of his party nominees in the urban body polls.
The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year.
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats while Congress won Chhindwara and is leading in Jabalpur and Gwalior. The Aam Aadmi Party made a stellar debut, clinching the mayor's post in Singrauli.
-
243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai
Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru.
-
Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate
The Campus Front of India organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes.
-
CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said. Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
-
MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat.
-
Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning. Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics