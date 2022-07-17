Home / India News / MP Municipal Election Result: AAP set to clinch mayor's post in Singrauli
MP Municipal Election Result: AAP set to clinch mayor's post in Singrauli

MP Municipal Election Result 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: The AAP has for the first time forayed into the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Shruti Tomar

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday pulled off an upset in the phase 1 of Madhya Pradesh civic polls, clinching the mayor's post in Singrauli.

AAP candidate Rani Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress candidate Arvind Chandel. The AAP has for the first time forayed into the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the only electoral success by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the civic polls. Earlier in the day, the party candidate Geeta Kushwaha won from Ward No 3 in Orchha municipality.

The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh civic elections are underway. The BJP mayor candidates have won in Burhanpur, Satna and Khandwa.

The counting for the second phase of elections will be held on July 20.

