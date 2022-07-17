MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel.
Who is Rani Agrawal, who has won the seat for AAP, boosting its morale a year before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections?
1. Born in 1976, Rani Agrawal studied till 12th standard, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.
2. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat. She was also elected from Ward 3 as a zila panchayat member.
3. Agrawal had contested the 2018 Assembly elections from the Singrauli seat, but had lost. She had stood third and secured 32,500 votes.
4. During the local body polls, AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had campaigned for her in a road show.
5. In the mayoral elections, she got 34,038 votes against the BJP candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma's vote tally of 24,879. The Congress candidate got 24,670 votes.
After Agrawal's victory, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her in a tweet, saying," I congratulate Singrauli mayor elections winning candidate Rani Agrawal ji, other winners and party workers. You should continue to work hard for the people. The people across the country are liking the honest politics of Aam Aadmi Party."
