Madhya Pradesh municipal election result 2022: Check winners' list here
- MP municipal election result 2022 winners list.
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a mayor's post in Singrauli. This is the first time that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contested civic elections in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara and is currently leading from Jabalpur and Gwalior. From Bhopal and Indore, the BJP has maintained its lead.
In the first-phase elections, voting was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads, the counting for which began at 9 am on Sunday. Mayoral polls in the first phase were held in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.
Here's the full list of winners:
|S.No
|Civic bodies
|Winner
|Party
|1.
|Ujjain
|Mukesh Tatwal
|BJP
|2.
|Burhanpur
|Madhuri Patel
|BJP
|3.
|Satna
|Yogesh Tamrakar
|BJP
|4.
|Khandwa
|Amrita Yadav
|BJP
|5.
|Sagar
|Sangeets Tiwari
|BJP
|6.
|Singrauli
|Rani Agrawal
|AAP
|7.
|Chhindwara
|Vikram Ahake
|Congress
|8.
|Jabalpur
|9.
|Gwalior
|10.
|Indore
|11.
|Bhopal
The list will be updated after the results for the remaining seats are declared.
MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported. The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year. The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway.
243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai
Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru.
Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate
The Campus Front of India organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes.
CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said. Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat.
