MP: Engineer suspended for amassing disproportionate assets worth over 7 crore

Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation ‘Sagar’ division engineer Hema Meena was suspended on Thursday following a raid by Lokyukta at her residence.

In the raid, special police establishment (SPE), Lokayukta found disproportionate assets, including ₹7 crore in her name, luxury electronics items worth ₹30 lakh, 60 dogs of different breeds, and cows, among other things.

According to the official, the engineer was working on a salary of ₹30,000 for the past seven years and she had no family wealth. Meena was sacked from her job after the raid.

Meanwhile, divisional engineer in charge Janardan Singh was suspended for failing to supervise the conduct of Meena. His suspension was carried out by additional director general of police Upendra Jain.

The officials are also investigating his role in corruption after a contractor levelled serious allegations.

“Hema Meena was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1968, and she was working under Janardan Singh, in-charge project engineer ‘Sagar’. It was the duty of Singh to keep supervision over Meena. Due to the failure of his supervision, the image of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been tarnished. For the said supervisory negligence, Singh is suspended with immediate effect,” reads the suspension order.

