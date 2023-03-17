Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh reports first case of H3N2 influennza

Madhya Pradesh reports first case of H3N2 influennza

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 17, 2023 03:41 PM IST

The patient, aged between 20 to 25 years, tested positive for the H3N2 virus on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now.

The first case of H3N2 influenza has been detected in Madhya Pradesh, where a young man tested positive for the virus in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Thursday.

H3N2: The patient is currently recovering at home, (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
H3N2: The patient is currently recovering at home, (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

The patient, aged between 20 to 25 years, tested positive for the H3N2 virus on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now, Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI.

Health department officials said he had complained of cough and cold after which his swab sample was sent for laboratory test. The patient, a resident of the Bairagarh area in Bhopal, was not admitted to any hospital and is currently recovering at home, they said.

There are four types of influenza viruses - A, B, C, and D. The H3N2 is a sub-type of Influenza A virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhopal madhya pradesh influenza virus + 1 more
bhopal madhya pradesh influenza virus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out