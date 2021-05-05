Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 tally nearing 625,000; 12,319 new cases reported

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,319 Covid-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,24,985 and the death toll to 6,074, the state health department said.

A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667, the department said.

With 1,817 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,19,902, while that of Bhopal rose to 98,055 with the addition of 1,579 cases. Indore reported seven deaths taking the district's toll to 1,176 and the fatalities in Bhopal stood at 770 with six more deaths. Indore is now left with 12,930 active cases while Bhopal has 11,107 such cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 89,244. With 66,283 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 80.58 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,24,985, new cases 12,319, death toll 6,074, recovered 5,29,667, active cases 89,244, number of tests conducted so far 80,58,819.

