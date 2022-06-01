Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh urban local bodies polls to be held on July 6, 13
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh urban local bodies polls to be held on July 6, 13

The urban local bodies polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in two phases, said the state election commission.
The results will be declared on July 17 and 18 for the first and second phase polls, respectively. (Representational Image)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: The urban local bodies elections will be held in two phases on July 6 and 13 in Madhya Pradesh, the state election commission said on Wednesday.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the declaration of the election.

State election commissioner, BP Singh said for the first phase, voting will be held on July 6 and the result will be declared on July 17. In the second phase, voting will be held on July 13 and results will be declared on July 18, he added.

The elections will be held in 347 municipal corporations and municipalities. In the first phase, the voting will be held in 133 local bodies including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur while in the second phase, the voting will be held in 214 local bodies. 19, 977 polling stations will be set up in the state and 87,937 employees will be deployed.

In 347 urban bodies, direct election will be held for 6,507 councillors and 16 municipal mayors while the chairmen and vice-chairmen will be elected by the elected councillors of the Municipal Council.

