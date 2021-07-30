Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man impersonates cop, dupes petrol pump owner of 50,000 in MP
bhopal news

Man impersonates cop, dupes petrol pump owner of 50,000 in MP

When police traced the contact number and account number, it was found to be registered in the name of one Dhanshyam, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. Now, a team will be sent to Alwar identify the accused
By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh have registered a fraud complaint against a man for impersonating as the additional superintendent of police and cheating the owner of a petrol pump of 50,000.

Jabalpur superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna has ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Bahuguna said, “A man called at Pananagar police station on Thursday and introduced himself as the additional superintendent of police without taking his name. He then asked the police constable to go to a nearby petrol pump and connect him to the pump owner. Constables Narendra Patil and Rupendra Kumar gave the number to pump owner Praveen Mishra. The man then asked Mishra to transfer 50,000 in an account.”

Mishra checked the phone number on an app which also showed the it as registered on an ASP’s name. Mishra transferred the money and informed police station in-charge RK Soni.

When police traced the contact number and account number, it was found to be registered in the name of one Dhanshyam, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. Now, a team will be sent to Alwar to identify the accused.

SP Bahuguna has also ordered a probe into the role of Pananagar police station personnel as to how and why did they believed the caller and did not inform the station in-charge.

