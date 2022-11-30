Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man killed, 3 hurt as car rams into truck in Ferozepur

Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:50 PM IST

When they reached near Piayeana village on Ferozepur-Moga road, their car rammed into a truck in which all four sustained critical injuries. Later, Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries

A young bank employee, Deepnashu Singla, was killed while three others were injured critically when their car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A young bank employee was killed while three others were injured critically when their car rammed into a truck on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday.

As per information, Mahesh Kumar, Deepnashu Singla, Sahil and Dikshit of Ferozepur, all working in a private bank in Moga, were going to their office from Ferozepur on Wednesday morning. However, when they reached near Piayeana village on the Ferozepur-Moga road, their car rammed into a truck in which all four sustained critical injuries. Later, Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries while the other three were admitted to a local hospital.

Deepanshu was married a year ago and blessed with a child last month. Meanwhile, the police impounded the truck and started further investigation.

