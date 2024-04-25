 Man killed in blast in scrapyard in Jabalpur, bombshells recovered: Police - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Man killed in blast in scrapyard in Jabalpur, bombshells recovered: Police

ByMonika Pandey
Apr 25, 2024 09:15 PM IST

Jabalpur district collector Deepak Kumar Saxena said that a major explosion had occurred in the warehouse which blew which blew its roof and also damaged the walls of the nearby houses

Jabalpur: A man was killed allegedly in an explosion at a scrap warehouse near the Kjahri-Khiriya bypass in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday afternoon, police said.

“A body was recovered from the debris which is yet to be identified. Bombshells have also been found,” said additional superintendent of police Sonali Dubey. She said that following the explosion, a fire brigade and an ambulance quickly reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Jabalpur district collector Deepak Kumar Saxena said that a major explosion had occurred in the warehouse which blew which blew its roof and also damaged the walls of the nearby houses. Some people have died but the number of casualties is yet to be known, he added.

Dubey said that they are searching for the scrap dealer and warehouse owner Shamim Khan, who has been absconding since the time of the incident, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.  

Police said that a warehouse worker informed them that bombshells were allegedly purchased in an auction by Ordnance Factory a few days ago. 

News / Cities / Bhopal / Man killed in blast in scrapyard in Jabalpur, bombshells recovered: Police
Thursday, April 25, 2024
