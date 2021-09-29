‘Met at a coffee shop?’ BJP MLA provokes protests over Akbar-Jodhabai message

Bhopal/Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh Rameshwar Sharma touched off a controversy with his remarks on the nature of relationship between Mughal emperor Akbar and Jodhabai, provoking loud protests from Rajput groups not just in the state but in neighbouring Rajasthan as well.

Security arrangements at the BJP office in Bhopal were also beefed up after Rajput community members called for a protest outside the premises

In a video of his speech at a function in Sagar district, Rameshwar Sharma, a lawmaker from Huzur in Bhopal district, is heard suggesting that the relationship between the Mughal emperor and daughter of a Rajput king was based on a political alliance.

“There was no love between Jodha and Akbar” he said, and joking asked whether Akhbar and Jodha would have met in a gym, a college or coffee shop. “There was no love between them and some power-hungry people put life of their daughter at stake for power. We should be aware of such people as they are a threat to our religion,” he said, in the video.

Jodhabai was daughter of Rajput king Bharmel of Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Rajput organisations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promptly objected to his references to Jodhabai in the video. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Sharma, who has often landed himself in controversies with his statements, apologized for his choice of words, asserting that he meant to criticize the Mughals for their policy of divide and rule and his intention was not to hurt sentiments of any community.

The apology, however, hasn’t pacified the community who want senior BJP leaders to take action against him for hurting their sentiments and distorting history.

“It is unfortunate that people are distorting history. I don’t understand why efforts are being made to distort history politically and socially,” said Rajput Karni Sena (RKS) chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Kalvi said people who made history sacrificed a lot. “We can’t tolerate this insult,” he added.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha national media in-charge Shyam Singh Tomar said, “Apology is not enough. BJP should take action against him so that nobody will ever dare to make such a loose comment.”

Congress leaders also jumped in,

“Rajputs always fought with invaders to secure our land. By calling them power-hungry people, BJP MLA not only insulted a king but the whole community. BJP should clear its stand,” tweeted MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja.

The BJP stood by Sharma’s intent, insisting that he was trying to highlight love-jehad issue.

BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said, “MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s intention was to say that Mughals used to divide Hindus but he might have used wrong words. They had made such condition that a Rajput king had to solemnize the marriage of his daughter with Akbar. Even Jodhabai was against it. We are very clear that Maharana Pratap was a great person, not Akbar.”