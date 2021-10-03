Monkey steals towel carrying 1 lakh cash from autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh

Money rained over passersby after a wild monkey snatched a wrapped towel containing ₹1 lakh cash from an autorickshaw that was stuck in a traffic jam on a narrow road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 30 in Katav Ghat area in broad daylight when the man carrying the cash was traveling in an autorickshaw along with two others, the police said.

"When the three came out of the vehicle to peer ahead and find out what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey took away a towel in which ₹1 lakh cash was wrapped. It shook the towel after climbing up a tree, spreading currency notes all around. The owner managed to collect ₹56,000, while the rest got lost," explained Majholi police station in charge Sachin Singh, as quoted by PTI.

There were no CCTV cameras in the area to identify who stole the rest of the money that was scattered everywhere, the police said. As a result, no case was registered in connection with the incident as only monkeys were involved in the act. The official further said that people often feed monkeys in the area and often times they even enter vehicles.

Singrampur police station in charge Dharmendra Upadhyay said complainant Mohammad Ali, a resident of Katangi, had come there first but was directed to Majholi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON