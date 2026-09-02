Most parts of Himachal likely to see below-normal rain in September: IMD

The rain is likely to be below normal over most parts of Himachal Pradesh during September, except some parts of Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts where it is expected to be above normal.

Notably, during the monsoon season so far (from June 1 to September 1), Himachal has recorded a 10% rainfall deficit, with seven districts recording below normal rainfall. (HT File)

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According to the outlook shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, rainfall is likely to be normal in some parts of Bilaspur district during the month.

The mean maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of the state during September. The mean minimum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of high and adjoining mid hills of the state and it is likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of low and mid hills.

Notably, during the monsoon season so far (from June 1 to September 1), Himachal has recorded a 10% rainfall deficit, with seven districts recording below normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall to continue in Himachal in coming days with isolated heavy showers also expected at several places till September 3. The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for September 2, followed by a similar alert again on September 3 in Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

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{{^usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 9cm was recorded in Kangra Aero, followed by Jogindarnagar (5cm), Murari Devi (5cm), Dharmshala (4cm), Neri Aws (3cm), Paonta (3cm), Ghaghas (2cm), Kasauli (2cm), Brahmani (2cm), Palampur (2cm), Guler (2cm), Khadrala (1cm), Kothi (1cm) and Rohru (1cm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 9cm was recorded in Kangra Aero, followed by Jogindarnagar (5cm), Murari Devi (5cm), Dharmshala (4cm), Neri Aws (3cm), Paonta (3cm), Ghaghas (2cm), Kasauli (2cm), Brahmani (2cm), Palampur (2cm), Guler (2cm), Khadrala (1cm), Kothi (1cm) and Rohru (1cm). {{/usCountry}}

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According to authorities, around 60 roads remained blocked in the state on Tuesday, with 26 of them in Mandi district alone. While 12 roads were blocked in Kullu district, seven remained blocked in Kangra district.