MP: 5 killed as two communities exchange fire during fight over cattle in Datia

Five people were killed, and three others sustained injuries, after two groups opened fire at each other during a fight over cattle in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said. Representational image.

Datia superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said five people from two communities, Pal and Dangi, were killed in an exchange of fire in Reda village of the district.

“The two groups fought over driving away cattle from their agricultural land two days ago. They had called a panchayat meeting on Wednesday to settle the matter, but the arguments turned into a fight before they started firing at each other,” the SP said.

The three injured people were rushed to the hospital and their conditions are said to be stable.

“There was a dispute with the Dangi community about driving away the cattle. We came to settle the matter, but they started firing at us. I got shot in the leg,” one of the injured Gyan Singh Pal said.

