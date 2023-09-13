News / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: 5 killed as two communities exchange fire during fight over cattle in Datia

MP: 5 killed as two communities exchange fire during fight over cattle in Datia

ByShruti Tomar
Sep 13, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Datia superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said five people from two communities, Pal and Dangi, were killed in an exchange of fire in Reda village of the district

Five people were killed, and three others sustained injuries, after two groups opened fire at each other during a fight over cattle in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Datia superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said five people from two communities, Pal and Dangi, were killed in an exchange of fire in Reda village of the district.

“The two groups fought over driving away cattle from their agricultural land two days ago. They had called a panchayat meeting on Wednesday to settle the matter, but the arguments turned into a fight before they started firing at each other,” the SP said.

The three injured people were rushed to the hospital and their conditions are said to be stable.

“There was a dispute with the Dangi community about driving away the cattle. We came to settle the matter, but they started firing at us. I got shot in the leg,” one of the injured Gyan Singh Pal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out