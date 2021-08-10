Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP Assembly clears bill on death penalty, life term in spurious liquor cases
bhopal news

MP Assembly clears bill on death penalty, life term in spurious liquor cases

Under the bill, provisions of life imprisonment and the death penalty have been made in cases related to deaths due to spurious liquor besides imposing a fine of ₹20 lakh on culprits, a Public Relations Department official said.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Last month, at least seven people died after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational image)

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill prescribing the capital punishment and life imprisonment in cases related to deaths caused by consumption of spurious liquor.

The bill amending the state Excise Act to enhance punishment in spurious liquor cases was presented by state finance and excise minister Jagdish Devda, and the legislation comes in the wake of death of a dozen people recently.

Assembly speaker Girish Gautam declared the bill passed without any discussion amid sloganeering by Congress legislators, who were demanding the implementation of the 27 per cent quota for OBCs in jobs and education announced by the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.

The Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was proposed by the state government in the backdrop of death of at least seven people after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur last month. Later, five persons died following liquor consumption in Indore.

Under the bill, provisions of life imprisonment and the death penalty have been made in cases related to deaths due to spurious liquor besides imposing a fine of 20 lakh on culprits, a Public Relations Department official said. Before, there was a provision of imprisonment up to 10 years in such cases.

Earlier this month, state home minister Narottam Mishra had said that punishment has been increased, ranging from 10 years to a maximum of 14 years from the present one year to six years, in addition to fine of up to 10 lakh, in cases of "physical damage" caused to victims after drinking poisonous alcohol.

He had said in case of seizure of spurious liquor, the jail term for culprits has also been increased between six and ten years from the present six months to a maximum of four years.

The amendment in the bill also proposed that people who attack police and excise department teams while they are seizing illicit liquor will be arrested without a warrant. The scope of punishment has been increased in several other provisions as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh assembly death penalty in india spurious liquor
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP