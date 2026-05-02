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MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 tourists still missing

MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 tourists still missing

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Jabalpur, The body of a child was retrieved on Saturday evening from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy that took place two days ago to ten, while search continued for three missing tourists.

MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 tourists still missing

The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening with some of the survivors alleging negligence and safety lapses such as life jackets not being distributed in time.

The body recovered on Saturday evening was possibly that of six-year-old Viraj Soni, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Anjul Ayank Mishra.

"The identity will be confirmed after family members identify the body," he told PTI.

Kamraj, an employee of the Ordnance Factory at Khamaria, his five-year-old son Tamil, and another child Mayuram who had come from southern India were still missing.

Authorities have arranged equipment to search deep waters of the dam and are getting a generator to facilitate diving operations, Mishra added.

Divers and disaster response teams have expanded the search radius to five km, he said.

The state government on Friday ordered a probe into the tragedy and dismissed three crew members. It also banned operation of similar vessels in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 tourists still missing
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body; 3 tourists still missing
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