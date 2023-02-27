MP budget session begins, Guv says govt committed to making state ‘self-reliant’

The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses the House on the first day of Budget Session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, in Bhopal.(PTI)

The highlight of the session, which is likely to be the last as Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year, would be the tabling of a "paperless Budget" on March 1.

In his address, Governor Patel said the PM had set off on a mission to make India prosperous, self-reliant and developed and MP was marching towards fulfilling this resolve step by step with the Union government. "My government is committed to the hilt to achieve the goal of a self-reliant MP. The Global Investors Summit 2023 (held in Indore last month) was a milestone.

Investment proposals to the tune of ₹15.42 lakh crore came in, which speaks volumes of the investors' unwavering faith in the state government's industrial policy and work culture," Patel said.

The state government is treating its 8.50 crore citizens as one family and was working tirelessly for their welfare, he said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Govind Singh told reporters he would oppose the paperless budget presentation.

His party colleagues Jitu Patwari and Kunal Chaudhary came to the Assembly complex with a plough, claiming it was being done to show support to the state's distressed farmers. If Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can carry a pickaxe on a helicopter (to Jhabua district on Sunday to promote the 'Halma' culture of Bhil tribe, under which people work jointly for individuals or for public good for free), why can't he carry a plough, Patwari was heard saying. After the Governor's address, Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House till Tuesday.

