MP cabinet approves Kisan Kalyan Mission to help farmers

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved Kisan Kalyan Mission, an umbrella scheme for farmer welfare that will integrate all farm-related schemes of different departments. (X/DrMohanYadav51)

Under the mission, the schemes aimed at farmers by the department of farmer welfare and agriculture development, horticulture and food processing, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, cooperation, food civil supplies and consumer protection will be integrated together, the government said in an official statement.

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Madhya Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in the agriculture sector. Agricultural productivity (kilogramme per hectare) was 1,195 in the year 2002-2003 which increased to 2,393 in the year 2024. This increase has been 200%. The contribution of the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh is 39% of the state’s GDP.”

A committee headed by chief minister Mohan Yadav will oversee implementation of the mission.

The statement said the move would help increase farm income, make agriculture climate-friendly, adopt sustainable agricultural practices, preserve biodiversity and traditional agricultural knowledge, ensure nutrition and food security, and ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce.