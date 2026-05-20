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MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of 30,055 crore

MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of ₹30,055 crore

Updated on: May 20, 2026 10:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved projects and welfare measures of 30,055 crore, including allocations for pension schemes, crop insurance and labour welfare, besides clearing the state transfer policy for 2026.

MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of 30,055 crore

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat.

According to an official statement, the cabinet approved 15,184.42 crore for pension schemes for senior citizens, widows and differently-abled persons for the next five years.

It also approved 11,608.47 crore for continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31 to provide compensation to farmers for crop loss or damage.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear the difference amount to ensure eligible farmers receive a minimum compensation of 1,000 per season.

The Cabinet also approved the state transfer policy for 2026 and relaxed the ban on transfers from June 1 to June 15.

According to the policy, transfers in cases involving spouses posted separately and employees suffering from serious illnesses will be kept outside the prescribed transfer quota.

Officials said the decisions were aimed at accelerating development and strengthening welfare measures across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of 30,055 crore
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP cabinet clears projects, welfare schemes of 30,055 crore
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