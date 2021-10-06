MP CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi for gifting India with ‘Swamitva Yojana’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the nation with the Swamitva Yojana. Chouhan called PM Modi ‘a man of ideas’ ahead of the virtual programme where PM Modi addressed 171,000 villagers across 3,000 villages and 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh while distributing the rights records under Swamitva Yojana to them.

PM Modi distributed rights records and interacted virtually with the concerned beneficiaries of Harda, Dindori and Sehore districts.

“The Prime Minister is a man of ideas. Before him, no one had noticed that the land in the village should be given ownership, there was no paper, so the land had no meaning. But today, when the ownership of that land is being received in the form of a letter of authority, we have now seen that land can be availed in many ways,” Chouhan said ahead of the virtual event.

Chouhan also congratulated PM Modi on completing 20 years of service as the head of a government.

PM Modi while addressing the beneficiaries said the soul of India resides in its villages. “I am satisfied that the economically weaker people in Madhya Pradesh are getting the ownership papers of their land easily. Citizens are being empowered and made self-dependent by giving them ownership rights over inhabited land. I believe that rights records will be available in all the villages soon in Madhya Pradesh,” PM Modi said.

“The strength of the villages of India is in their land. People are not using it for their development. They have to face disputes, fights and many difficulties. Gandhiji had also expressed concern about this situation. It is our responsibility to make improvements in this area,” PM Modi further added.

Chouhan highlighted that the Swamitva Yojana empowered the villagers of the country. “While the records of land would be available to the villagers, on the basis of these records with the implementation of the Swamitva Yojana in the country, the villagers would now be able to take loans from the bank for building a house or opening a shop,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan dedicated 380 solar-powered Anganwadi buildings in Harda district on Wednesday.

