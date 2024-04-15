MP cops reach Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara house after BJP candidate files complaint

BHOPAL: A police team turned up at Congress leader Kamal Nath’s house in Chhindwara following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu accusing a top aide of the former chief minister of conspiring to circulate a fake obscene video of Sahu. The Chhindwara police turned up at Kamal Nath’s residence on a complaint by the BJP candidate days before the April 19 voting (Videograb)

“It was a routine visit regarding a complaint received recently,” Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said soon after police officers in half a dozen vehicles reached Kamal Nath’s Shikarpur residence in Chhindwara to investigate Nath’s personal assistant RK Miglani.

Golhani declined to comment on the nature of the complaint.

Vivek Bunty Sahu, the BJP candidate from Chhindwara, said: “RK Miglani lured a TV journalist named Sachin Gupta and asked him to circulate an obscene fake video of mine on social media. After receiving this information, I filed the complaint at Kotwali police station with proof regarding my complaint.”

A police officer said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Miglani under the Information Technology Act and sections 120b (conspiracy), 500 (criminal defamation) and disobeying public servant’s order of the Indian Penal Code.

Chhindwara has been Kamal Nath’s bastion since 1980 when the nine-time Lok Sabha MP won his first parliamentary election from the constituency. His son Nakul Nath was elected from the seat in 2019 and is pitted against BJP’s Sahu.

Chhindwara will vote on April 19.

Kamal Nath hasn’t commented on Monday’s development. But around the time that the police officers were at his Shikarpur residence, the Congress leader cited a raid by police and excise officials on Sunday at the house of Congress legislator Nilesh Uike to attack the BJP government. Uike represents Pandhurna assembly segment, one of the seven that constitute the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

Superintendent of police Manoj Khatri confirmed the police and excise department personnel searched several places in Rajola Raiyat village linked to Nilesh Uike on Sunday evening following a complaint about hoarding of cash and liquor. But, the team did not find anything, he said, according to PTI.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kamal Nath said: “The BJP is continuously trying to put pressure on Congress leaders and those who don’t fall in line, are raided and face action. There was a similar attempt to pressurise Nilesh Uike but he didn’t bend, so he was raided… I appeal to party workers that they should not be afraid of this harassment… The people of Chhindwara will not tolerate such atrocities. I am not just hopeful, but confident that in the end, truth will prevail”.

Uike said the BJP was misusing the administration and mounting pressure because it was losing from Chhindwara.

Congress MP president Jitu Patwari said, “This action was an example of misuse of power and dictatorship of the BJP-led state government. This is being done to win the election but they won’t win this time.”