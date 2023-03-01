MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh records 16.4% growth

Madhya Pradesh recorded a 16.34% growth in 2022, an economic survey report tabled in the MP state assembly stated on Tuesday.

BJP-led state government will present e-budget on Wednesday in the state assembly. (Twitter)

On the second day of the budget session of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the facts that have come in the Economic Survey prove that the economic situation of MP has been strengthened adding that the base and tax collection of the state budget is increasing.

The chief minister said, in 2022, the state’s gross domestic product has increased from ₹71,594 crore to ₹13,22,000 crore.

Also Read: ₹20k cr sops spark slugfest in poll-bound MP

“Capita income was ₹11,718 in 2002 that has increased to ₹1,40,500 in 2022-23. The opposition is accusing the government constantly of taking loans, but according to the data, earlier 39.5% loan was taken. In 2021 - 2022, the debt percentage has come down to 22.6%. If per capita income is seen in 2001-02, it was ₹11,718, which has increased to ₹38,497 in 2011-12, in 2022-23 it has become ₹1.40 lakh. Increasing per capita income means people are continuously increasing their means of income,” he added.

The CM said, “Industrial growth rate which was -0.61% in 2001-02. It increased to 24% in 2022-23. If you see the increasing pace of revenue collection, we have also increased the collection of state taxes continuously and it is 7.94% in three years. Means we are continuously increasing the tax of our revenue state.”

However, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Govind Singh called it a number game.

“The new employment registration rose to 8 lakh and only 21 got the job. This economic survey is nothing but a number game.”

The opposition couldn’t bring the reduction in expenditure proposal on Tuesday as the proceedings of the house adjourned after having discussion on governor Mangu Bhai Patel’s address.

