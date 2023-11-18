MP election: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period

Cash worth ₹40.18 crore and liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly ₹300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force on October 9, a top official has said.

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded. Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about ₹339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said. "From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized ₹40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth ₹65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth ₹17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth ₹92.76 crore and other materials worth ₹124.18 crore," Rajan said.

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth ₹72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.