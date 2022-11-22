MP: Family accuses cops of assault after man dies in police custody; probe ordered

A 30-year-old man, who was stopped by some policemen for ‘questioning’ on Monday, allegedly died in custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday, and his family members have now blamed the police of ‘brutal assault’.

The family claimed that Israel Khan was beaten up brutally by the police, but the latter refuted the allegations and said that he was just stopped for questioning, but the youth fainted and died.

“My son Israel had gone to Bhopal to attend Iztema. He came back on Monday in an inter-city train. He was going home in an auto when four police personnel stopped him and beat him up brutally. He was later taken to district hospital where he died. My son died in police custody. I have seen injury marks on his body,” Munnawar Khan, the father of the deceased, said.

The family and locals staged a protest at the district hospital late on Monday demanding an FIR against the police personnel. They also did not allow authorities to conduct post-mortem. On Tuesday morning, Guna superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava and district administration officials assured them of a fair inquiry and convinced them for post-mortem.

Four police constables, who stopped him, have been removed and shifted to police line, Shrivastava said. He said an inquiry has been ordered in the matter, and added that the post-mortem was done in the presence of three expert doctors.

“Khan was stopped to inquire in a matter of an old case. He fainted immediately and was rushed to district hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Shrivasatva reiterated.