Madhya Pradesh teen dies in police custody
A 19-year-old man reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The man was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The deceased’s father alleged police brutality and sought a high-level probe into the matter.
“The man was arrested on Monday for abducting a minor girl. He was found hanging in the lock-up on Tuesday morning. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” Sagar ASP Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.
The boy’s father alleged his son was thrashed and police was hiding the matter by calling it a case of suicide.
Jaisingnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma, sub-inspector Badan Singh and constable Munna Lal Raj have sent to police line for “dereliction of duty”, Sagar superintendent of police Tarun Naik said. htc
