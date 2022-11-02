Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh teen dies in police custody

Madhya Pradesh teen dies in police custody

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST

A 19-year-old man reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The boy’s father alleged his son was thrashed and police was hiding the matter by calling it a case of suicide.
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal/sagar

The man was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The deceased’s father alleged police brutality and sought a high-level probe into the matter.

“The man was arrested on Monday for abducting a minor girl. He was found hanging in the lock-up on Tuesday morning. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” Sagar ASP Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

Jaisingnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma, sub-inspector Badan Singh and constable Munna Lal Raj have  sent to police line  for “dereliction of duty”, Sagar superintendent of police Tarun Naik said. htc

