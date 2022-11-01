Kanpur teen goes missing after school, found dead near railway tracks: Police

Kanpur: A Class 12 student who went missing after school on Monday has been found dead near the railway track in Chakeri area of Kanpur, police said on Tuesday.

The student, Ronit Sarkar’s body was found in the bushes near the tracks about a kilometre from his house.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) [East] Brijesh Srivastava said the 18-year-old student’s death was being treated as murder. Srivastava said the spot where Ronit Sarkar’s body was found at an isolated spot near the tracks.

Police said the student’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

“On Tuesday, we were informed about a body in the Cantt forest area…. The school bag was on his shoulders,” said police.

Ronit’s father Sanjay Sarkar said when his son didn’t reach home after school, they assumed that he might have stopped over at a friend’s house. “But when he did not return by evening, we became worried and started looking. We also went to the school where the CCTV showed him leaving the premises at 1:50pm,” Sarkar said.

The family filed a missing complaint with the police.

Srivastava said five teams have been set to trace the accused. A rickshaw puller who usually picked up Ronit Sarkar and his friends from school to take them hope is being questioned for clues to establish the sequence of events, he added.