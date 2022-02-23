Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP: Fire in Danapur-Secunderabad Express train; no casualty

Some passengers noticed a short-circuit and sparks in wires in the coach which caused the fire and smoke.
Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused completely. (file photo)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST
PTI |

A fire broke out in a general coach of Danapur-Secunderabad Express train near Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning, an official said. There was no report of any casualty. 

Some passengers noticed the fire and immediately alerted police, who in-turn informed the fire brigade and the blaze was doused quickly, Betul railway station master Anil Pawar said. 

At around 8 am, some passengers noticed a short-circuit and sparks in wires in the coach which caused the fire and smoke in the compartment while the train was moving near the Sadar bridge, he said. 

The passengers immediately pulled the chain to stop the train and informed police personnel, who tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers present in the coach. The police also alerted local fire brigade officials, he said. 

Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused completely, he said. After being halted for about 30 minutes, the train left for its onward journey, he said. 

