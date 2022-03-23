MP forest department employee killed by Maoists in Balaghat

BHOPAL: An employee of the forest department was allegedly abducted and killed by Maoist on the suspicion of being a police informer near Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said.

The Maoists also left pamphlets threatening forest officials with dire consequences for their corrupt practices and also locals for being informers of police. This was the third killing by Maoists in Malakhedi village of the district in the past six months. In November last year, Maoist killed two villagers on the suspicion of informing police about their movement.

Balaghat additional superintendent of police (ASP), Vijay Dabar said, “Sukhdev Parte, 25, was working as an assistant Parsatola forest beat guard. He was shot dead on Tuesday night by Maoists. A few pamphlets and threatening letters were found near his body on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the matter.”

“In the pamphlets and letters, Maoists threatened forest rangers of all six ranges for not producing fake bills and vouchers for money. They also sought the support of villagers in fighting for the rights of the poor and women,” said the officer.

In Madhya Pradesh, where there was hardly any Maoist movement till three years back, the incidents of Maoist movement are being reported frequently in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts as they are using it as a gateway for Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. MP government is also coming up with a new rehabilitation policy for Maoists.