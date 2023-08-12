MP: Four cops suspended after man allegedly dies in police custody

The officer in charge and three others of the Bamitha police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district were suspended following the custodial death of a loot accused.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Rajbahadur Singh, 21, a resident of Bamitha, have alleged that he was beaten up by the police officers and died in police custody.

On Friday, they staged a protest and demanded a criminal case against police station in-charge Parshuram Dabar and sub-divisional officer Manmohan Singh Baghel.

Following the incident, police station in-charge Dabar and three others were been suspended, informed Chhatarpur superintendent of police (SP) Amit Sanghi.

The SP added that an inquiry into the matter has also been ordered.

“Singh was an accused in nine different cases of theft. He was arrested by Bamitha police on July 25 and was remanded for 10 days. He was jailed on August 5 where his condition deteriorated and he was referred to Gwalior Medical College where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday,” SP Sanghi said.

“Rajbahadur informed us that he was thrashed brutally by the police to force him to confess the crime. Rajbahadur had Asthama, but police didn’t listen to him,” deceased brother Brijendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Dabar and Baghel could not be contacted for comments.