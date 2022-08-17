MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express

Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. He explained how passengers would now enjoy nature during their journey between the two cities.

Shukla also added that tourists can now enjoy the hills and rivers en route to their destination with this new development towards providing an immersive experience to commuters. “Now travelling to all major tourist destinations line Bhimbaithika, Tawa Dam, Satpuda national park, Madhai and Pachmarhi will become much more enjoyable and refreshing!!” he tweeted.

Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways. The board informed that with large windows, 360 degrees rotatable and pushback chairs, with self operational sliding doors, the journey would be much more exciting. Praising the state's many beautiful destinations, the board said now the journey would be beautiful.

The vista dome coaches are equipped with large windows and transparent roofs for the passengers to enjoy the surroundings with facilities giving comfortable and ease. India's first vista dome coach was inaugurated between the Visakhapatnam-Araku route in Andhra Pradesh in 2017. As per the recent data from Indian railways, 33 vista dome coaches are attached with 23 pairs of trains.

(With agency inputs)