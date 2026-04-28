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MP govt approves 26,800 cr for development projects, hikes scholarship for backward class students

MP govt approves ₹26,800 cr for development projects, hikes scholarship for backward class students

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved development projects worth 26,800 crore and enhanced the scholarship amount for students of backward classes pursuing higher studies from 1,550 to 10,000 per month.

MP govt approves 26,800 cr for development projects, hikes scholarship for backward class students

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved projects for the overall development and public welfare, an official said.

In a significant step toward strengthening infrastructure, 26,311 crore has been approved for various construction and renovation projects of the Public Works Department for the next five years , he said.

Prioritising social justice and education, the cabinet has taken a "historic" step to raise scholarships from 1,550 to 10,000 per month, the official said.

Other prominent decisions include approving amendments to the 2005 Hostel Scheme for Backward Classes students from Madhya Pradesh studying in higher educational institutions in Delhi, run by the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department.

A total of 100 new students will now benefit from this scheme each year, with 50 seats reserved for undergraduate and 50 for postgraduate students. Additionally, students already benefiting from this scheme will continue to receive assistance until the completion of their courses, the official said.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP govt approves 26,800 cr for development projects, hikes scholarship for backward class students
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP govt approves 26,800 cr for development projects, hikes scholarship for backward class students
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