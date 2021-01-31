MP govt offices to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only, states an order

Madhya Pradesh government offices will now be cleaned with phenyl made of cow urine only, a state government order made public on Sunday said.

The state's General Administration Department (GAD) released an order on Saturday saying that all government offices have to replace chemically-made phenyl with cow urine phenyl to clean the premises, said Niwas Sharma, secretary, general administration department (GAD).

The decision of using Gau Phenyl was taken in the first ‘cow cabinet’ held in November for the protection and promotion of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry department minister Prem Singh Patel said the decision was taken to promote the setting up of bottling plant of cow urine and to set up factories of cow phenyl.

“We generated the demand before the production. Now, people will not leave the non-milking cows abandoned. This will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

However, Congress leaders blamed the state government for promoting the phenyl manufactured by private companies.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said, “The government comes up with this decision without setting up any infrastructure. If the state government really wants to promote by-products of cows to improve the condition of stray cows, they should have at least started some factories in the state. Now, the demand will be fulfilled by a private company of Uttarakhand.”

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, “This is a vague thinking of Congress leaders. Why would anyone set up a factory without any demand? The state government has taken a good decision and other states will follow suit.”

