MP high court grants bail to two co-accused in Munawar Faruqui case
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday granted bail to Prakhar Vyas, 24, and Edwin Anthony, 23, who were arrested along with comedian Munawar Faruqui on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year show in Indore.
Vyas’s lawyer, Ajay Bagadia, said the two got bail on the basis of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to Faruqui last week. “The apex court had found a violation of Section 41 of CrPC in Faruqi’s case as police can arrest a person in a case having a provision of punishment of over three years only after preliminary investigation.”
Vyas and Anthony, both MBA students, spent 42 days in jail. They were the organisers of the show at a local restaurant in Indore. Vyas had called Faruqui for the show, Bagadia said.
Nalin Yadav and Sadaqat Khan are still in jail in the case. The high court rejected Yadav’s bail on January 27. A sessions court has rejected Khan’s bail twice.
