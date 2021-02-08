A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui said he has “full faith in judiciary” and was hopeful that “ justice will prevail”, after his release from the Indore Central jail on Saturday late night.
Even as Faruqui refused to comment on the case, he said, “I won’t comment over this issue but I have full faith in my judiciary and laws. Justice will prevail.” Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 guidelines, was released from the jail after Supreme Court granted bail to him on Friday. The apex court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh high court rejected his bail plea on January 28. The apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.
After the initial denial due to paperwork, Indore central jail administration released him late on Saturday night after interference of chief judicial magistrate Aman Singh Bhuria, said a jail offcer. Indore central jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre said, “We didn’t receive any order from the SC till late evening. We received an order of release of Faruqui from Indore district court in the afternoon but we didn’t receive cancellation order of production warrant from trial court of Prayagraj [in Uttar Pradesh].” “When we didn’t release him, CJM Aman Singh Bhuria called me and asked the reason for not releasing him. I informed him that we are waiting for certified copy of SC order or an order copy from trial court in Prayagraj. After few minutes, we received the copy, downloaded from the official website of the apex court. We informed him about receiving the copy and the CJM asked us to release him in the night,” said Bhangre.
Faruqui’s advocate Anshuman Srivasatav, however, said, “We had provided the certified copy of the order to get him released.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC
IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand
- Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal
Navy sailor set ablaze took over ₹20L loan: Probe
- The Navy official, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, succumbed to injuries on Friday after he was set ablaze by three unidentified men in a forest in the district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K police book father of slain ‘terrorist’ for holding protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India dispatches Covid-19 vaccines to Barbados, Dominica
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices: Smriti Irani in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A staircase in CP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox