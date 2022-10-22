MP: Man killed while resolving neighbouring couple's fight over cooking chicken at home

A man in a village in Madhya Pradesh died while resolving a fight of a neighbouring couple over cooking chicken at home, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Chawani Pathar village under the Bilkhiriya police station in Bhopal, but only came to light after the accused was arrested on Friday.

Bhopal Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Lata Karketa said that on Tuesday the couple fought over cooking chicken at home. The woman refused to cook chicken at the house on a Tuesday, following which, her husband Pappu Ahirwar assaulted her, news agency ANI reported.

Some of the couple's neighbours rushed to their home and successfully resolved the dispute between them. However, Pappu later reached the house of one of his neighbours namely Bablu Ahirwar and attacked him with a stick.

Bablu sustained several injuries due to the attack and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Karketa said Pappu has been nabbed and further probe into the matter is currently underway, the ANI report added.

