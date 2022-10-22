Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Man killed while resolving neighbouring couple's fight over cooking chicken at home

MP: Man killed while resolving neighbouring couple's fight over cooking chicken at home

bhopal news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 07:17 PM IST

Police said the woman refused to cook chicken at home on a Tuesday, following which, her husband assaulted her. Some of their neighbours reached their home and resolved the dispute, but later, the husband went to the house of the victim and attacked him with a stick.

Police said investigation into the matter is currently underway. (Representative Image)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

A man in a village in Madhya Pradesh died while resolving a fight of a neighbouring couple over cooking chicken at home, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Chawani Pathar village under the Bilkhiriya police station in Bhopal, but only came to light after the accused was arrested on Friday.

Bhopal Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Lata Karketa said that on Tuesday the couple fought over cooking chicken at home. The woman refused to cook chicken at the house on a Tuesday, following which, her husband Pappu Ahirwar assaulted her, news agency ANI reported.

Some of the couple's neighbours rushed to their home and successfully resolved the dispute between them. However, Pappu later reached the house of one of his neighbours namely Bablu Ahirwar and attacked him with a stick.

Bablu sustained several injuries due to the attack and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Karketa said Pappu has been nabbed and further probe into the matter is currently underway, the ANI report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharangee Dutta

A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh fight chicken neighbour
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP