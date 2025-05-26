Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP: Man, nephew killed in gunfight with liquor mafia in Morena

ByShruti Tomar
May 26, 2025 03:13 PM IST

The deceased were identified as Mirghan village residents Mahendra Bhadoria and his nephew Saurabhi Bhadoria, who worked as a liquor supplier for a contractor.

A man and his nephew were killed during a gunfight with liquor mafias in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Mirghan village residents Mahendra Bhadoria and his nephew Saurabhi Bhadoria, who worked as a liquor supplier for a contractor.

Mahendra and Saurabh received information that a car carrying illegal liquor was going from Dimani towards Gopi-Pancholi village in Morena, and started chasing the vehicle, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

When Saurabh fired at the vehicle, the men in the other car also started firing. Both Saurabh and Mahendra Bhadoria died on the spot and sustaining gunshot wounds in their chests. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

An FIR under murder charges has been registered against the accused, who have been identified as Pradeep Tomar and Lalki Pandit. The police are yet to nab the accused.

News / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Man, nephew killed in gunfight with liquor mafia in Morena
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On