MP: Man, nephew killed in gunfight with liquor mafia in Morena

A man and his nephew were killed during a gunfight with liquor mafias in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, the police said. Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Mirghan village residents Mahendra Bhadoria and his nephew Saurabhi Bhadoria, who worked as a liquor supplier for a contractor.

Mahendra and Saurabh received information that a car carrying illegal liquor was going from Dimani towards Gopi-Pancholi village in Morena, and started chasing the vehicle, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

When Saurabh fired at the vehicle, the men in the other car also started firing. Both Saurabh and Mahendra Bhadoria died on the spot and sustaining gunshot wounds in their chests. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

An FIR under murder charges has been registered against the accused, who have been identified as Pradeep Tomar and Lalki Pandit. The police are yet to nab the accused.