MP man pushed out of car with seatbelt on, dragged for 25 km; dies

Two friends killed the third after he was dragged under a speeding car for almost 25 km on the Bhopal-Gwalior highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

Police arrested Rajesh Chadhar, who was driving the car, and Sandeep's cousin Sanjeev Naqwal and booked them under relevant sections of IPC.

According to the Times of India, police officials said two men, in an inebriated condition, pushed Sandeep Naqwal from the vehicle unaware that he was entangled in the seatbelt. The police managed to intercept the car after it received calls from locals. After being dragged for 25 km, Naqwal's body was found ripped, his skull smashed under the car.

“The man was dragged for more than 25km before they were stopped. Both accused maintained they didn't know Sandeep was entangled in a seat belt or that he was being dragged to his death,” a senior cop said.

All three of them were returning after attending a funeral. A heated argument reportedly broke out between Sandeep and his cousin inside the car and it escalated to the point that Sandeep was forcibly ejected. After that, Rajesh sped up the car and the noise of wind and engine superseded Sandeep's screams.

According to witnesses, the car was speeding at nearly 100 kmph. Some motorists attempted to alert the driver however, being allegedly drunk, the duo inside the car paid no heed, according to the police. The condition of the corpse was such that even the cops couldn't bear to look at it.

