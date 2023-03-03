MP minister plans plantation drive for Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s birth anniversary

BHOPAL: Over 400 municipal bodies in Madhya Pradesh will start developing Shiv Vatika, a special garden, to mark chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s birth anniversary on Sunday, a state minister said on Friday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI File Photo)

An urban development and housing department official said a massive plantation campaign was being organised for Sunday. The initial budget of this programme is ₹50 lakh, the official added.

MP urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said the chief minister will also inaugurate the ‘Laadli Behna Scheme under which women aged between 23 to 60 will be entitled to seek a monthly allowance of ₹1,000.

“Before that, a massive plantation campaign will place in all “Shiv Vatika” in all 413 urban bodies. Shiv Vatika will be dedicated to the CM. Plantation of saplings is the biggest birthday present for our chief minister, who has dedicated every moment to environment protection,” Singh said, adding that he has instructed principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi to complete all preparations for the plantation drive.

An urban development department official, who asked not to be named, said the 16 larger corporations have been told to plant at least 500 saplings and the smaller one has given a target of 150 to 250. “Officials of local bodies have been asked to ensure participation of women BJP leader, corporators, officers, self-helped group women members and women voters in the plantation. Plants of local species will be planted on priority.”

In September 2021, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to develop 1070 NaMo Udyan on government land to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That attempt had led to planting of 75,000 saplings, an official said.

Congress leaders said the BJP government was misusing public funds. “They first hold Vikas Yatra by spending money from panchayat funds and now this vatika. To please the chief minister, the UDH minister is developing special gardens,” said MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra.

